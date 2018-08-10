An Amber Alert was canceled early Friday morning after an 18-month-old boy who had been abducted in Arleta by his non-custodial father was found safe, police said.According to Los Angeles police, John Jose took his son Jaden from a home in Arleta's 9500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. Thursday without consent from the boy's biological mother.Jose allegedly threatened to take the boy out of state. "John also threatened to kill himself," the LAPD said in a statement.Authorities issued an Amber Alert shortly before 11:30 p.m.The child was found unharmed about 1:15 a.m. in Chula Vista with his father and other family members, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said, adding that information from a relative led authorities to the location.Jose was neither detained nor arrested.Shortly after 3 a.m., the LAPD announced that Jaden had been reunited with his mother.