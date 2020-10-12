Amber Alert canceled: 1-year-old boy found after last seen in Desert Hot Springs

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy last seen in Desert Hot Springs Sunday night, authorities said.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert that was issued Sunday night for a 1-year-old boy has been canceled. Details on where the boy was found were not released.

The previous story is below.

Anthony Chacon was last seen at about 10:14 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 1-year-old child is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he was wearing Spiderman pajamas.

CHP says the child was seen in a vehicle that was stolen by a woman described as white, about 40 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with red hair. She was wearing a black sweater, gray pants and a bandana.



CHP says the vehicle was traveling south from the 13700 block of Palm Drive.

The vehicle is described as a gray 2010 Toyota Corolla with the California license plate 8KIL566.

The Amber Alert was issued for Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
