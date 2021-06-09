Amber Alert: 8-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by mother in Los Angeles

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Amber Alert: Girl, 8, found safe after alleged abduction by mom in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An 8-year-old girl was found safe and a woman was detained Wednesday morning after the child was allegedly abducted by her mother in Los Angeles, prompting an Amber Alert, authorities said.

Aleigha Stevenson had last been seen earlier in the morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 2 a.m., LAPD detectives responded to a call on the 2800 block of W. 42nd Street and learned that Aleigha's father and his ex-wife have been involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with a restraining order on file.

The father told authorities that Aleigha's mother, identified as 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, showed up at his home with three other men. When he allowed her to enter the residence to see her daughter, one of those men pushed his way inside and "forcibly removed" the girl before fleeing, according to police.

The LAPD said Stevenson does not have custodial rights of Aleigha, who was believed to be wearing pink and white pajamas.

Charges filed against Marcus Anthony Eriz and Wynne Lee in shooting death of Aiden Leos
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Anthony Eriz has been charged with killing 6-year-old Aiden Leos and is being held on $2 million bail, while Wynne Lee was charged with being an accessory after the fact and is held on $500,000.


The CHP said Stevenson was believed to be driving a vehicle described as a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban or a black 2017 BMW 320 with an Oklahoma license plate.

Authorities said she was considered armed and dangerous.

The Amber Alert was issued for Los Angeles and Orange counties shortly after 8 a.m., causing many cellphones throughout the region to beep and vibrate when the mobile notification arrived.

About two hours later, the LAPD said Aleigha had been found. Police did not immediately confirm whether the woman in custody was Kera Stevenson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countychild abductionlos angeles police departmentamber alertabduction
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
Show More
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
More TOP STORIES News