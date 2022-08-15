  • Watch Now

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child allegedly abducted by man in Riverside County

ByABC7.com staff
1 minute ago
An Amber Alert was issued on Monday regarding a child abduction out of Riverside County.
California Highway Patrol

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Monday for a 1-year-old child who was abducted in Riverside County, the California Highway Patrol announced.

Bradley Nicolas was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Sierra Avenue near Armstrong Road in Riverside with a man identified as Julio Ramirez, according to the CHP. The nature of their relationship was not given.

They are believed to be in a silver 2000 Dodge Caravan with the California license plate 5MNN010.

The child has black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 25 pounds. A description of what the boy was last seen wearing was not available.

Ramirez was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

