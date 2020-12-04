Amber Alert issued after car thief steals vehicle from Highland parking lot with 3-year-old girl inside: Video

HIGHLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning after a car thief stole a car with a 3-year-old inside from a parking lot in Highland, authorities said.The kidnapping was captured on surveillance video released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The time and location of the incident were not immediately disclosed.The stolen vehicle is described as a tan 1998 Infiniti Q45 with California license No. 4AQV268.A detailed description of the missing girl was not available.