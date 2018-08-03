Amber Alert: Girl in 'extreme danger' after possible abduction at Virginia airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
An Amber Alert has been issued for a young Chinese girl who went missing from Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia Thursday morning.

Authorities believe she is in "extreme danger."

JingJing Ma is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Virginia State Police say the suspect is an Asian female, approximately 40 years old, with black hair. She was wearing a black dress.

Police say Ma is from China and arrived in America with a tour group.

They say she received her passport just prior to checking in at the airport and then left her group.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect helping her change clothes before the pair left the airport in a white Infiniti with New York plates.
