Amber Alert: Hayward teen found safe hours after kidnapping alert

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office after a teenager was reportedly kidnapped.

HAYWARD, Calif. --
A teen who was kidnapped from Hayward was located safe hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert after 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.

Later in the afternoon, the sheriff's department said police in Pittsburg had the suspect in custody and the vehicle recovered, but Isabelle Epps was still missing.

Shortly after that, officials reported Epps had been found safe at the BART station in Pleasant Hill, in the East Bay area.

