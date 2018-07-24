Amber Alert: Hayward teen found safe hours after kidnapping alert

LOCATED! Isabelle Epps has been located safe at the Pleasant Hill @SFBART station by BART Police. Thank you to the public for your assistance and concern. pic.twitter.com/7abv3LAQsR — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 25, 2018

A teen who was kidnapped from Hayward was located safe hours after a statewide Amber Alert was issued.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office issued the Amber Alert after 16-year-old Isabelle Epps was abducted by a man named Antonio Aguilarelizarrag around 2 p.m. in Hayward.Later in the afternoon, the sheriff's department said police in Pittsburg had the suspect in custody and the vehicle recovered, but Isabelle Epps was still missing.Shortly after that, officials reported Epps had been found safe at the BART station in Pleasant Hill, in the East Bay area.