Amber Alert issued after father, infant missing following triple murder in Florida

MIAMI-DADE, Florida -- Police in South Florida are searching for a one-week-old boy and his father who live in a home where three women were found murdered.

An Amber Alert has been issued for the missing baby.

Police say they are searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballero and the child who disappeared from the Southwest, Miami-Dade home.

"Caballero, he's related to the one or all three of the victims inside the house," says Detective Lee Cowart with Miami-Dade Police.

Police say a relative showed up to the home on 187th Avenue after not hearing from the victims and found the three women shot to death.

Caballero and his baby boy who live at the home were nowhere to be found.

Police are concerned for their well-being and hope the community can help find them.

"He's just not at the scene and he should be here at the residence," says Cowart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatriple shootingamber alerthomicidemissing boymissing man
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Fire erupts on sixth floor of high-rise building on Westside of LA
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter's final flight heard in video
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Shaq leads fans in 'Kobe' chants at Staples
Americans flown from China coronavirus zone arrive in Riverside County
SoCal hospitals preparing for possible coronavirus cases
3 teens killed in Temescal Valley crash remembered at memorial
Show More
All bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant crash site
2 dead after chase ends in crash in South LA
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Parents indicted for murder, torture of 4-year-old Palmdale boy
Chase reaches speeds of 115 mph before driver apprehended
More TOP STORIES News