Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy last seen with father in Kern County

LAMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy authorities say was last seen with his father in Kern County Sunday.The boy, Elias Vidal, was last seen with his father at about 8:30 p.m. in the city of Lamont near Florence Street and Ralph Avenue in Kern County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The boy's father, Javier Vidal, is considered armed and dangerous.The vehicle they are believed to be traveling in is described as a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse, gray in color with a California license plate 4YDA136.Authorities say Javier Vidal, the boy's father, is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.Elias Vidal is described as having brown hair, blue eyes, 3 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.The alert was issued for San Bernardino, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.