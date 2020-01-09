Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy after mother found dead

ROSWELL, New Mexico -- Police in New Mexico are on the hunt for a 3-year-old boy who went missing after family members found his mother dead in their home.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday to find 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico, who Roswell Police Department investigators believe is with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

Family members found the body of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez inside her home on the 600 block of East Forest Street and called police. Her death was classified as a homicide, officials said.

Officers have not ruled out Rico-Ruvira as a suspect, but said Osiel is "believed to be in DANGER if not located," according to the police department's social media post.

Osiel, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Sunday and it's unknown what he was wearing, police said.

Rico-Ruvira, 5-foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV of unknown year with an unknown license plate number, police said.

The FBI is working with the local police department in locating the father and son.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoamber alertmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Man extradited from Mexico in killing of pregnant wife in El Monte
Fontana photographer arrested on child porn charges
CA McDonald's plays bagpipes to stop homeless from sleeping nearby
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Former Santa Ana College instructor charged with molesting 15-year old
Driver rescued after semi-truck overturns on 15 Fwy. in Fontana
Show More
Suspects sought after shooting dog in La Mirada: VIDEO
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
1st full moon of 2020 accompanied by lunar eclipse
Perris police make huge marijuana bust
Iran plane crash kills 176 on flight headed to Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News