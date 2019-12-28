Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing out of Garden Grove

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on a young girl missing out of Orange County.

They are looking for 3-year-old Josephine Lujan.

The girl was last seen with her mother Christina Lujan who is considered armed and dangerous.

They are reportedly in a gold Ford Escape described as gold in color with California licence plate 6ZPF343.

The alert was issued on behalf of Garden Grove police.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at commercial building in Orange
Snow day: Christmas storm fun for kids, not for drivers
5 Freeway reopens through Grapevine after more than 36-hour closure
Florida woman, 26, accused of exploiting husband, 77
3 killed, including 2 children, in massive fire at Hemet apartment
In Pasadena, NASA offers sneak peek at Mars 2020 Rover before July launch
Broadcasting legend Don Imus has died at 79
Show More
McDonald's workers save woman at drive-thru
NY Times: Leaked videos show SEALs describing Eddie Gallagher in grim terms
'The Mandalorian' season 2 to release in fall 2020
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Traffic between Las Vegas, LA flowing again after 15 Fwy closure
More TOP STORIES News