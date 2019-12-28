Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl missing out of Garden Grove

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on a young girl missing out of Orange County.
They are looking for 3-year-old Josephine Lujan.
The girl was last seen with her mother Christina Lujan who is considered armed and dangerous.
They are reportedly in a gold Ford Escape described as gold in color with California licence plate 6ZPF343.
The alert was issued on behalf of Garden Grove police.
