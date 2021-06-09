Amber Alert issued for girl, 8, abducted from LA by mother described as possibly armed, dangerous

Amber Alert - Los Angeles and Orange counties

Last Seen: W 42nd Street and 7th Ave, Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/NCLOTXMU8p — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 9, 2021

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted by her mother in Los Angeles.Aleigha Stevenson was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Just before 2 a.m., LAPD detectives responded to a call on the 2800 block of W. 42nd Street and learned that Aleigha's father and his ex-wife have been involved in an ongoing child custody dispute with a restraining order on file.The father told authorities that Aleigha's mother, identified as 29-year-old Kera Stevenson, showed up at his home with three other men. When he allowed her to enter the residence to see her daughter, one of those men pushed his way inside and "forcibly removed" the girl before fleeing, according to police.The LAPD says Stevenson does not have custodial rights of Aleigha, who is believed to be wearing pink and white pajamas.The CHP says Stevenson is believed to be driving a vehicle described as a black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with the California license plate 8UIB679. She may also be in a black 2017 BMW 320 with the Oklahoma license plate EGU358.Authorities say she is considered armed and dangerous.The Amber Alert was issued for Los Angeles and Orange counties. Anybody with information about Aleigha's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives at (213) 485-9801.