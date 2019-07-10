Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 1-year-old boy last seen in San Luis Obispo County with mother, CHP says

AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon following the abduction of a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother earlier in the day in San Luis Obispo County, authorities said.The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of police in Paso Robles, where the child, Namaste Dix, and Rashawna Bullock were last spotted about 9:15 a.m. The CHP released photos of both the boy and the mother as part of the search.A dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV, with California license plate No. 6XKD235, was also being sought in the case, according to the CHP.