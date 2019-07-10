Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 1-year-old boy last seen in San Luis Obispo County with mother, CHP says

Namaste Dix and his mother, Rashawna Bullock, are seen in photos released as part of an Amber Alert on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (California Highway Patrol)

By ABC7.com staff
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon following the abduction of a 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother earlier in the day in San Luis Obispo County, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of police in Paso Robles, where the child, Namaste Dix, and Rashawna Bullock were last spotted about 9:15 a.m. The CHP released photos of both the boy and the mother as part of the search.

A dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV, with California license plate No. 6XKD235, was also being sought in the case, according to the CHP.


DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san luis obispo countychild abductionchpamber alertkidnapkidnappingabductioncalifornia highway patrol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police present case to D.A. after brawl at Disneyland caught on video
Firefighters respond to 'bug bombs' explosion at NoHo apartment building
Soccer player's dog returned after alleged Hollywood Hills break-in
Suspect wounded in Adelanto deputy-involved shooting
VIDEO: CHP officer stuns man in middle of 215 Freeway
L.A. community searching for young mother's killer
Mickey and Friends Band-Tastic Cavalcade to perform twice a day
Show More
O.C. standoff suspect accused of pistol-whipping delivery man
Women's World Cup winners honored with Parade of Champions
Authorities investigating possible earthquake-related death in Nevada
Cameron Boyce's family shares cause of death
15-year-old suspect arrested in Fontana double stabbing
More TOP STORIES News