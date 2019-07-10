Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 1-year-old boy last seen in San Luis Obispo County with mother, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert on behalf of police in Paso Robles, where the child, Namaste Dix, and Rashawna Bullock were last spotted about 9:15 a.m. The CHP released photos of both the boy and the mother as part of the search.
A dark grey 2012 Jeep Cherokee SUV, with California license plate No. 6XKD235, was also being sought in the case, according to the CHP.
AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019
