AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Oakland boy

Oakland police are searching for 2-year-old Michael Hamilton. (Oakland PD)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Oakland.

The suspect, Tinasha, is a 30-year-old Black female. Tinasha is believed to be wearing a black coat and black leggings. The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

The child was last seen on Tuesday at 8 p.m.



