AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Oakland boy

AMBER ALERT - Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco Counties

Last Seen - Fruitvale Ave. at E. 27th St.@oaklandpoliceca IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/PEbi0l1ztW — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 18, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Oakland.The suspect, Tinasha, is a 30-year-old Black female. Tinasha is believed to be wearing a black coat and black leggings. The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.The child was last seen on Tuesday at 8 p.m.