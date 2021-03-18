AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Oakland boy

The suspect, Tinasha, is a 30-year-old Black female. Tinasha is believed to be wearing a black coat and black leggings. The suspect was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.
The child was last seen on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
AMBER ALERT - Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco Counties— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 18, 2021
Last Seen - Fruitvale Ave. at E. 27th St.@oaklandpoliceca IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/PEbi0l1ztW
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.