Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy, woman abducted in LA, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued as police search for a boy and a woman who were abducted in the Lincoln Heights area Friday, authorities say.Four-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez were last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Gates and Main streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The child and woman were abducted this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.Police say neither have been seen since then and their family is concerned.Reynaldo is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Christina is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police say.They were driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner with California license plate 7VGY615.Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD at 213-486-6840.