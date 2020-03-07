Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old boy, woman abducted in LA, authorities say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued as police search for a boy and a woman who were abducted in the Lincoln Heights area Friday, authorities say.

Four-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez were last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Gates and Main streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The child and woman were abducted this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say neither have been seen since then and their family is concerned.

Reynaldo is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds. Christina is Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, police say.

They were driving a silver Toyota 4-Runner with California license plate 7VGY615.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD at 213-486-6840.



Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyamber alertmissing boy
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
Hawthorne Costco see long lines amid coronavirus panic
Burglary suspects lead chase from Industry to South LA
IE school district cancels field trips over coronavirus concerns
Crew members, passengers on cruise ship test positive for COVID-19, VP Pence says
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Austin cancels SXSW amidst coronavirus fears
Show More
Coronavirus: Ventura County's 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
Student alleges racial discrimination after coronavirus outbreak
Electronics-detecting K-9 helps FBI fight crime
San Pedro opens nation's first all-LGBTQ+ classroom library
More TOP STORIES News