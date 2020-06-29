Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank

An Amber Alert was issued Monday amid a search for a 31-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son, last seen in Burbank, CHP officials said.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert was issued Monday amid a search for a 31-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son, last seen in Burbank, CHP officials said.

Nikki Sweezey and her son Liam Sweezey were last spotted on the 3300 block of N. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank, CHP tweeted around 2:30 p.m.

The alert was launched by CHP on behalf of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado.

Aurora police said the two were seen early Monday morning in Barstow. But CHP said they were spotted in Burbank later in the day.

Liam Sweezey was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts. Nikki Sweezey was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

The two are associated with a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV-937. If seen, you're urged to call 911.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
