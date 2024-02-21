Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted by woman in Garden Grove

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl in Orange County who was allegedly abducted by a 21-year-old woman, authorities said.

Harmony Talley was last seen Wednesday around 11:16 a.m. in the Garden Grove area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Ileane Shelton. She's being described as a 5-foot-2 woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants with white Nike shoes.

The toddler was last seen wearing a purple dress. She has black hair with brown eyes and weighs about 50 pounds.

The relationship between the woman and child is unknown at this point.

Investigators say the child and suspect may be in a white Toyota RAV4, though a license plate number was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.