Amber Alert: Missing girl, father found in Mar Vista shortly after alert issued

The CHP has issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Victoria Suarez who was last seen with her father, Jose Alberto Suarez, in the North Hollywood area. CHP

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles and surrounding counties

Last Seen: North Hollywood Area@LAPDHollywood IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FAC6movTVH — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 14, 2020

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued, authorities found a missing 5-year-old girl who had been last seen with her father in North Hollywood.The man and the girl were found in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. The father is in custody and the girl appeared to be safe, officials said. Officers were seen wrapping the girl in blankets as paramedics evaluated her.The CHP had issued the Amber Alert, on behalf of the LAPD, for 5-year-old Victoria Sophia Suarez.She is about 3 feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a unicorn robe, light pink tank top, cherry print pants and pink booties.She was last seen with her father, Jose Alberto Suarez, 29.He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, with gray shorts and Nike slippers.He was driving a green 1998 Honda Civic, with California license plate 6GXX720. The car was at the scene where the two were recovered.The two were last seen together in North Hollywood around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.Details about custodial arrangements and the circumstances of the disappearance were not immediately released.