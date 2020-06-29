Amber Alert: Mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank located

The search for a 12-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother last seen in Burbank was called off after they were each located, authorities said.
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- The search for a 12-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother, which prompted an Amber Alert, was called off after they were each located, authorities said.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday amid a search for a 31-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son, last seen in Burbank, CHP officials said.

Nikki Sweezey and her son Liam Sweezey were last spotted on the 3300 block of N. Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank, CHP tweeted around 2:30 p.m.

The alert was launched by CHP on behalf of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado.

Aurora police said the two were seen early Monday morning in Barstow. But CHP said they were spotted in Burbank later in the day.


Authorities did not provide further details on how they were located.

Liam Sweezey was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts. Nikki Sweezey was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt and black pants.

The two are associated with a light blue 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate BVV-937. If seen, you're urged to call 911.
