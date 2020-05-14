Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen in North Hollywood with her father

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles and surrounding counties

Last Seen: North Hollywood Area@LAPDHollywood IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FAC6movTVH — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 14, 2020

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a 5 year-old girl who was last seen with her father in the North Hollywood area.The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for 5-year-old Victoria Sophia Suarez.She is about 3 feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a unicorn robe, light pink tank top, cherry print pants and pink booties.She was last seen with her father, Jose Alberto Suarez, 29.He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, with gray shorts and Nike slippers.He was driving a green 1998 Honda Civic, with California license plate 6GXX720.The two were last seen together in North Hollywood around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.Details about custodial arrangements and the circumstances of the disappearance were not immediately released.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.