Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl last seen in North Hollywood with her father

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The CHP has issued an Amber Alert for a 5 year-old girl who was last seen with her father in the North Hollywood area.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for 5-year-old Victoria Sophia Suarez.

She is about 3 feet tall, weighing 52 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a unicorn robe, light pink tank top, cherry print pants and pink booties.

She was last seen with her father, Jose Alberto Suarez, 29.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon pink shirt, with gray shorts and Nike slippers.

He was driving a green 1998 Honda Civic, with California license plate 6GXX720.

The two were last seen together in North Hollywood around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Details about custodial arrangements and the circumstances of the disappearance were not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'safer-at-home' order with further reopening
Big Bear businesses urge county to let them reopen
Virtual town hall will focus on helping unemployed
Garcetti says stay-at-home order is adjustable: 'Do not freak out'
Former cartel member escapes house arrest in U.S.
New safeguards help make dental visits worry-free during Covid-19
Single mother of 3 who beat the odds as teen mom honored by her children
Show More
California superintendent suggests staggered reopening of schools
Coronavirus: Hollywood Bowl cancels 2020 season
District 25 Race: Smith concedes to Garcia
Tracking distance learning presents challenges for SoCal educators
Dr. Dre, Jimmy lovine help feed families in Compton
More TOP STORIES News