Ambulance explodes in flames after being hit by car fleeing CHP officers in Ventura

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 1:31PM
VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver fleeing from authorities collided into an ambulance at high speeds in Ventura overnight.

The incident happened late Monday in the middle of an intersection outside a Target store. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames right after the crash.

One person was seen being treated at the scene as responding officers extinguished the fires. A paramedic was also seen being treated by colleagues, but that person appeared to be OK. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

It's unclear why the suspect vehicle was being pursued by police.

