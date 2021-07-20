Movie theaters at The Grove, Americana to reopen after AMC reaches deal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10511458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres will not reopen its locations, the company announced Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two of Los Angeles' most popular movie theaters is preparing to welcome back film fans.Cinema chain AMC announced Monday it has reached a deal to reopen movie theaters at The Grove shopping center and at The Americana at Brand in Glendale.Both cinemas are expected reopen next month after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.AMC says both theaters are going through renovations and will have premium large-format screens, including IMAX.AMC reached an agreement with real estate company Caruso and is taking over the leases of the cinemas, which were previously operated by Pacific Theatres."The Grove and The Americana at Brand theatres are among the most successful theatres in the greater Los Angeles area, and we look forward to delivering the high-quality experience for guests visiting these theatres that AMC is known for in the Los Angeles area and nationally," AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said in a statement.The Grove Theatre has 14 screens, and there are 18 at The Americana.