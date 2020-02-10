America Ferrera honors 'warrior ancestors' on Oscars red carpet

LOS ANGELES -- America Ferrera honored her "warrior ancestors" on the Oscars red carpet Sunday evening in a headband inspired by the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.Ferrera starred in "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," the franchise's third and final feature-length film, which is nominated for best animated feature.In an Instagram post, Ferrera noted that Sunday night marked the "final farewell to 12 years of How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid."She added: "Tonight, I bring my own warrior ancestors with me, the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras.""This movie speaks to so many people. The filmmaking and the storytelling is as good as it gets. I truly feel honored to be a part of something that I know will last in people's lives for a very long time," Ferrera told On The Red Carpet.Ferrera walked the carpet with her husband, Ryan Piers Williams. The two are expecting their second child later this year.