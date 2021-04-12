'American Idol' recap: The Top 16 revealed

Fans started casting votes for the Top 10 as soon as the show ended. The polling ended at 6:00 a.m. ET | 3:00 a.m. PT.
We'll find out who is advancing during a live broadcast of 'American Idol' on Monday night.
Here is every performance from Sunday night:
3. Alyssa Wray
Alyssa Wray was the first contestant to advance to the Top 16. She opened the show with Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly" and impressed the judges by making it her own!
"You were actually an artist in my eyes for the first time today," Katy Perry said.
8. Graham DeFranco
Texas native Graham DeFranco put a unique spin on the classic "That's Life."
"You had the swag, you had the attitude but I'm loving the fact that you are enjoying this ride," Lionel Richie said.
12. Grace Kinstler
College student Grace Kinstler is viewed as a front-runner this year and she took another step in that direction with a remarkable performance of "Elastic Heart" by Sia.
"I was really scared coming into tonight so I'm just so relieved," she told Ryan Seacrest about advancing to the next round.
1. Alanis Sophia
19-year-old Alanis Sophia picked the high-range "The Story" by Brandi Carlile to showcase her voice.
"We just witnessed a star exploding on the American Idol stage," Lionel Richie said.
11. Willie Spence
Willie Spence delivered a brilliant almost heavenly performance of "Set Fire To The Rain" by Adele.
"Every note was thoughtful. The moment you looked at the camera. The moment that you stepped away from the mic. You were possessed in a Godly way," Katy Perry said.
7. Deshawn Goncalves
Ohio college student Deshawn Goncalves took a seat at the piano, opened with a cold start, and then walked away from the piano for a strong close.
"The whole time I'm watching you, I'm saying this is his best performance," Luke Bryan said.
4. Wyatt Pike
The 20-year-old kid from Utah is one of the more authentic singers in this bunch and brought his unique blend to "Use Somebody" by Kings of Leon.
2. Cassandra Coleman
Coffee shop manager Cassandra Coleman is realizing the dream that she almost abandoned as a teen after a bad performance. She was magical in her rendition of "Wicked Game" but left the judges wanting to go even farther.
22. Caleb Kennedy
This teenage country singer has a stone-cold look but a rock-solid voice that he let loose performing "Midnight Train to Memphis."
19. Colin Jamieson
Former boy band jammer Colin Jamieson tried to own the stage with "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" by Tears for Fears.
24. Casey Bishop
This high school sophomore from Florida may have not any performing experience, but she blows it every time. Casey Bishop's performance of "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden impressed all 3 judges.
"You are dangerous and I like it," Katy Perry said.
14. Madison Watkins
The 25-year-old Arkansas native displayed her range with an elegant rendition of "Gravity."
"That was a flawless vocal," Luke Bryan said.
15. Beane
The pocket full of sunshine keeps on shining brightly. Wedding singer Beane took it to another level with his performance of "Searching for a Feeling."
"It's awesome to see all these amazing shades of Beane," Katy Perry said.
23. Hunter Metts
Another singer getting stronger each week is Hunter Metts who performed "Skinny Love" for his top 16 song.
21. Ava August
At 15, she's the youngest contestant still singing this season, but Ava August continues to stun.
"This is one of the most phenomenal classes ever had and for you to break through like this, I'm very, very proud of you," Lionel Richie said.
18. Chayce Beckham
Apple Valley, California's Chayce Beckham earned the final spot in the top 16. He chose Bob Marley's "Waiting In Vain" for a scaled-down but effective performance sitting on a stool and playing guitar.
Katy says Chayce "checks all the boxes" and Luke wants an email on how to be cool.
For eight contestants, this journey came to an end, but their dream lives on. Those saying goodbye: Alana, Anilee List, Andrea Valles, Cecil Ray, Hannah Everhart, Jason Warrior, Liahona and Mary Jo Young.
