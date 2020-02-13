jimmy kimmel live

Katy Perry says she can't afford to invite fellow 'American Idol' judges to her wedding on 'Kimmel'

LOS ANGELES -- Don't save the date, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan! You're probably not invited to Katy Perry's wedding.

"It's gonna be a small wedding!" Perry exclaimed after Jimmy Kimmel pressed the star to disclose details on her fellow "American Idol" judges' guest list status.

Kimmel asked Perry about her engagement to English actor Orlando Bloom on his Wednesday night show, where Richie and Bryan were also guests.

She originally joked that she couldn't afford the pair at her wedding -- both as guests and as performers.

"Lionel and I, we've been dropping hints," Bryan said.

This season of "American Idol" premieres Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8|7 CT, and "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs weekdays at 11:35|10:35 CT.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel liveu.s. & worldamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' moving back to usual time slot in shorter format
'Kids' of 'Modern Family' discuss show finale, life in quarantine
Kimmel, Aniston surprise nurse who has COVID-19 with $10k gift card
Jimmy Kimmel is live from quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News