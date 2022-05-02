'American Idol' alums celebrate reality show's 20th anniversary with music, memories

HOLLYWOOD -- From Kelly Clarkson... to Chayce Beckham... for 20 years "American Idol" has helped change the lives of dozens of popular singers. The reality competition series is celebrating 20 years on television with a special reunion concert. They invited several previous winners, including Ruben Studdard from 2003...and Jordin Sparks from 2007. The two alums reflected on the biggest lessons they learned from being on Idol."The work ethic. I will say they instilled to always be on time and be ready for curve balls. There's always something new happening," said Studdard."I agree," said Sparks. "After this it was a cake walk. If you can make it through this you can make it through anything! There's a lot of fun moments but it's a lot of hard work and sleepless night. You gotta believe in yourself to do it."The winner from 2018, Maddie Poppe, shared the best piece of advice she received on "Idol"... it came from judge Katy Perry."Don't let anybody change you," said Poppe. "It might sound simple but truly going with my gut and sticking to my guns has helped me make a lot of important decisions in my career."The celebration also features Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, and more.