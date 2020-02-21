Amie Harwick murder: Therapist suffered 'manual strangulation' before being thrown from balcony in West Hollywood

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details emerged Thursday in the death of Dr. Amie Harwick, as an ex-boyfriend appeared in court days after the prominent family therapist was killed at her Hollywood Hills apartment, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office said there was evidence that Harwick, 38, suffered "manual strangulation" before she was thrown off a third-floor balcony at her home Saturday.

Garth Pursehouse, a 41-year-old former boyfriend, has been charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary with a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. He is eligible for the death penalty in the case.

His arraignment was postponed to March 4.

The murder of Amie Harwick, a well-known sex and family therapist, has left friends and neighbors in the Hollywood Hills grieving.


Harwick was a former fiancée of Drew Carey, the comedian and host of the game show "The Price is Right." The couple split in 2018, two years after they began dating.

Coroner's officials on Monday ruled Harwick's death a homicide, attributing the cause to blunt force injuries to her head and torso.

In an email, a coroner's spokesperson said the fall from the balcony occurred after an "altercation."

Officers found evidence of a struggle and a forced entry to the home, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
