ABC7 has your chance to win tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross!

ABC7 is giving you a chance to win tickets to Supercross! Winners will receive a family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Angel Stadium of Anaheim January 28, 2023.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is where the world's highest caliber, off-road motorcycle riders compete for the 2023 Supercross Championship. The 250 and 450 classes feature the sport's top-tier riders including Malcolm Stewart, Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb. These riders will race for the premier 450 Class Championship currently held by Eli Tomac. The Monster Energy AMA Supercross riders will earn points toward the new SuperMotocross World Championship.

Tickets are now on sale for two action packed shows coming to Angel Stadium of Anaheim January 7 and 28.

Visit ticketmaster.com for COVID-19 information and venue safety standards.

Only open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.