Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex

According to an update issued by the Anaheim Police Department, investigators have received numerous inquiries about the case.

Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Anaheim say the man caught on security camera beating a dog in a horrific case of animal abuse has been identified - but they need the public's help.

The incident happened at Gateway Apartments Thursday evening.

The video shows the man chasing the dog down a hallway, then punching and kicking the animal and dragging it away before disappearing from sight.

The footage has outraged residents of the building and local dog owners, who are calling for the man to be found and arrested.

Police say the suspect in question has been identified, but is not in custody. They say he could potentially face felony animal abuse charges. The name of the suspect was not released by police.

Now, investigators are trying to track down the animal, which they believe is a black Goldendoodle.

"Our goal in this, and any criminal investigation, is to collect all available evidence and facts in order to have the most complete investigation possible," said police in a statement posted on Instagram. "To that end, our detectives continue to work on this case."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Anaheim police at 714-321-3669.