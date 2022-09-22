Arrest warrant obtained for suspect in Anaheim dog abuse case

Police say Abad Jr. is the man seen on a viral video on social media abusing the all-black goldendoodle.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- Police have identified and obtained an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Albert Frank Abad Jr. who is suspected to be seen on video kicking and punching a dog at an Anaheim apartment complex.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are still trying to find the dog.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Abad Jr. or the dog is asked to call detectives at 714-321-3669.