Republican presidential candidates, including Trump, in Anaheim for state convention

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- Most of the attention at the California Republican Party Fall Convention will be on the GOP presidential candidates -- including former President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to speak Friday and is one of four hopefuls set to attend the weekend gathering.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president, is scheduled to speak at a noon lunch banquet.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is also seeking the Republican presidential nomination, will conduct a "fireside chat" with California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson at 3 p.m., according to Matt Gorman, the Scott campaign's senior communications adviser.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak at a dinner banquet at 7:30 p.m.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy is set to speak at a luncheon banquet at noon Saturday.

"I think it's going to be a very exciting convention," Orange County GOP Chairman Fred Whitaker said. "Obviously there's the four presidential candidates attending, so attendance will be through the roof."

Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock said city officials are prepared for all the extra traffic and expected activism.

"We handle large-scale events basically every week and we have a lot of history of that," McClintock said. "We're well prepared and ready to go. Our mission is to provide a safe place for the attendees, and anyone exercising their First Amendment rights that we provide a safe place for that as well."

"We're working with our state and federal partners and we'll have a significant amount of staffing dedicated to the event."

The convention runs through Sunday.

City News Service contributed to this report.