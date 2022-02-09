los angeles rams

Anaheim family continues LA Rams tradition in honor of patriarch who lost life to coronavirus

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Marina Burciaga describes her late husband, Paul Burciaga, as a super fan of the Los Angeles Rams.

"From the first time he could understand football. It has trickled down from me to his children to his grandchildren," said Burciaga.

We first met the Anaheim family in 2020. At the time, the family patriarch was facing a difficult battle with coronavirus. Sadly, the disease ultimately took his life in November of 2020.

Today, the family finds joy in keeping Burciaga's spirit alive through all-things Rams.

His wife says the biggest gift her husband received before his death was a surprise virtual visit by his favorite Rams player, Andrew Whitworth.

"You know, he's our angel out there," said Burciaga. "The fact that the Rams made it to the Super Bowl. In heaven, I can imagine he probably set-up a huge tailgate party out there, invited Jesus over and if he could have he would have rained blue and gold confetti down for everybody."

Watch the video above for the whole story.
