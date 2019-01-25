Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video

ANAHEIM, Calif (KABC) --An Anaheim man has been arrested in connection with a road-rage case in which he allegedly jumped on the hood of a woman's car and smashed her windshield with his fist.
Police say Joshua Robert Dalton, 28, of Anaheim, was the man seen on cellphone video smashing the car on Tuesday.
Dalton was arrested Friday afternoon without incident near his home and booked for felony vandalism. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
The incident happened in front of a Jack in the Box, near State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.
Veneranda Alvarez says she was picking up a friend at the restaurant and had her 12- and 13-year-old daughters in the backseat.
She said a man in a white Jeep followed her and her friend from the Walgreens parking lot and appeared to be upset about something.
Alvarez added that she tried to drive away, but the man continued to tailgate her and came close to ramming her vehicle.
"(He) kept on going behind me, trying to hit me and then I just did a U-turn and he goes and he's doing it again," she said.
Then she said he pulled in front of her along a side street, blocking her vehicle. He then proceeded to exit his vehicle and jumped on her hood. He dented it and broke her windshield on the driver's side, making it undriveable.
Police say the victim had never seen the suspect before and the incident was unprovoked. The damage to the hood and windshield was estimated at $1,200.