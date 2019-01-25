Anaheim man arrested in road-rage caught on video

Joshua Robert Dalton is a suspect in an Anaheim road-rage case. (Anaheim PD)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif (KABC) --
An Anaheim man has been arrested in connection with a road-rage case in which he allegedly jumped on the hood of a woman's car and smashed her windshield with his fist.

Police say Joshua Robert Dalton, 28, of Anaheim, was the man seen on cellphone video smashing the car on Tuesday.

Dalton was arrested Friday afternoon without incident near his home and booked for felony vandalism. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

The incident happened in front of a Jack in the Box, near State College Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

A road rage incident captured on video showed a man jumping onto the hood of a car and smashing a woman's windshield in Anaheim.



Veneranda Alvarez says she was picking up a friend at the restaurant and had her 12- and 13-year-old daughters in the backseat.

She said a man in a white Jeep followed her and her friend from the Walgreens parking lot and appeared to be upset about something.

Alvarez added that she tried to drive away, but the man continued to tailgate her and came close to ramming her vehicle.

"(He) kept on going behind me, trying to hit me and then I just did a U-turn and he goes and he's doing it again," she said.

Then she said he pulled in front of her along a side street, blocking her vehicle. He then proceeded to exit his vehicle and jumped on her hood. He dented it and broke her windshield on the driver's side, making it undriveable.

Police say the victim had never seen the suspect before and the incident was unprovoked. The damage to the hood and windshield was estimated at $1,200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road ragearrestassaultAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fight during Compton funeral turns into fatal shooting
LAPD commander on home duty after Carson crash
Rams fan has collected decades of team memorabilia
Police chase ends in crash on 118; burglary suspects at large
10-year-old boy becomes youngest in NJ to bowl perfect game
Trump, Congress agree to end longest government shutdown
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
SoCal freeway ExpressLanes to be available without transponders
Church volunteer arrested for allegedly touching boys inappropriately
Several airports see delays due to government shutdown
Bellflower: Man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor
3 people in custody after 125-mph chase ends in Thousand Oaks
More News