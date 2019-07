EMBED >More News Videos A 24-year-old man has been detained in Fountain Valley in connection to the deaths of his 6-month-old son and the child's mother.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Kwame Carpenter, convicted of murdering his wife and their infant son by stabbing them to death in 2015 in Anaheim, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.Carpenter is convicted of killing Moureen Gathua, 24, and their 6-month-old son Kyan Gathua-Carpenter in June of that year.At the time, Carpenter was a U.S. Marine based at Camp Pendleton.Investigators said after an argument with his girlfriend, he stabbed her and their son with a kitchen knife and then fled the scene.He was found and arrested the next day following a short police chase.