A 50-year-old suspect is dead after being shot by Anaheim police during a vehicle pursuit Saturday morning, authorities said.Officers responded to a family member's report that the suspect, later identified Eliuth Penaloza Nava, was possibly on drugs and hallucinating in the 500 block of South West Street, according to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department.Family members told officers Nava was reportedly seated in his vehicle while armed with a knife and gun. Officers arrived on scene at about 9:30 a.m. and attempted to contact Nava, but he fled in his vehicle while brandishing a handgun at officers, police said.A pursuit ensued, and at one point an officer-involved shooting occurred, according to authorities.Nava returned to the 500 block of South West Street, where he was removed from the vehicle and it was discovered he had sustained injuries as a result of the officer-involved shooting.He was transported to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he was later pronounced dead.A BB gun resembling a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.No officers were injured in the confrontation.