Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized, police say

OIS just occurred at North and Pine in @City_of_Anaheim. No details yet. PIO EN ROUTE. Standby for updates pic.twitter.com/3zWHwyaqpA — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) March 15, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police shot and wounded a male suspect Friday morning near the intersection of North Pine and West North streets, authorities said.The circumstances that led to the shooting in the residential neighborhood about 11 a.m. were not immediately clear.The unidentified suspect was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to a tweet from the Anaheim Police Department. No officers were injured.News video from the scene showed officers standing near a white SUV that seemed to have crashed in an alley. A neighbor said police apparently were chasing the vehicle before four shots rang out.Nearby Harbor Boulevard was closed between Sycamore and La Palma Avenue and Sycamore Street as the investigation got underway at the scene.