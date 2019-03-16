Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in critical condition

EMBED <>More Videos

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Anaheim police on Friday, police said.

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Anaheim police on Friday, police said.

Anaheim police shot and wounded a male suspect near the intersection of North Pine and West North streets at about 11 a.m., authorities said.

It all started when officers spotted suspicious activity from the suspect. They later learned the man was standing behind a stolen car. A short time later, the officers shot him. It's unclear what prompted them to open fire.

A handgun was later recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.

The unidentified suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A witness who did not want to show her face said she watched as officers grabbed their rifles and approached the man.

"They pointed at whoever was on that side and then I moved away from my window...and then I just heard the gunshots," she said.

The shooting happened down the street from an elementary school and feet from a medical clinic. People who live nearby say they heard six to 10 gunshots.

Nearby Harbor Boulevard was closed between Sycamore and La Palma Avenue and Sycamore Street as the investigation got underway at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
orange countypolice shootingofficer involved shootingshootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Century City mall reopens hours after man with gun scare
Santa Anita horse deaths: LA County DA's Office joins investigation
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
LAPD ups patrols at mosques, prayer service held after NZ shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Show More
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Home Depot looking to hire 2k LA-area employees
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
More TOP STORIES News