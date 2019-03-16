Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect in critical condition

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by Anaheim police on Friday, police said.Anaheim police shot and wounded a male suspect near the intersection of North Pine and West North streets at about 11 a.m., authorities said.It all started when officers spotted suspicious activity from the suspect. They later learned the man was standing behind a stolen car. A short time later, the officers shot him. It's unclear what prompted them to open fire.A handgun was later recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident.The unidentified suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition.A witness who did not want to show her face said she watched as officers grabbed their rifles and approached the man."They pointed at whoever was on that side and then I moved away from my window...and then I just heard the gunshots," she said.The shooting happened down the street from an elementary school and feet from a medical clinic. People who live nearby say they heard six to 10 gunshots.Nearby Harbor Boulevard was closed between Sycamore and La Palma Avenue and Sycamore Street as the investigation got underway at the scene.