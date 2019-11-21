Anaheim police arrest suspect in murder, find kidnapping victim alive at home

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County authorities have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man whose body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim - and say they found a kidnapping victim alive in the suspect's home.

SWAT teams from multiple agencies raided a home in Santa Ana Monday night and arrested Antonio Silva, 27.

They say they found a man at the home who had been kidnapped and was being held for ransom. They also say they found about 2 kilograms of fentanyl and multiple firearms at the home.

Silva is suspected in the death of Adrian Darren Bonar, 34, of Escondido, whose body was found wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of a car found near Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim on Oct. 17.

Anaheim police were the lead agency in the investigation and officers from Santa Ana, Buena Park and Orange County assisted in the raid on the suspect's home.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyanaheimfentanylmurderkidnappingdrugsbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 5, dies after shooting himself in Leimert Park, officials say
51 dogs surrendered to Van Nuys animal shelter at once
1st major storm of season brings lightning, fears of mudslides
Democratic debate revives clashes over 'Medicare for All'
Photo exhibit aims to put faces to LA's homeless issues
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Good Samaritan helps woman carry stroller across rain-flooded street
Show More
Quake strikes border area between northern Thailand, Laos
Toddler dies after fiery Stevenson Ranch crash that left sister dead
IE mountain residents wake up to several inches of snow
2 quakes hit southern Mexico coast hours apart
1st storm of season pelts SoCal with hail
More TOP STORIES News