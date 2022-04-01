attempted abduction

Anaheim police looking for man who tried to abduct girl walking home from school

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) -- Anaheim police on Friday asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect who tried to push a 13-year-old girl into his pickup.

Police were called around 2:45 p.m. Thursday about a man attempting to kidnap a girl in the 2600 block of West Ball Road as she was walking home from Dale Junior High School, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.

Several witnesses who saw what was happening called police, and the suspect gave up trying to get the girl into the passenger seat of his pickup, Gallacher said. The girl escaped injury, he added.

The suspect is described as a Latino man about 25 years old with a thin build and short, thin hair, who was wearing a gray hoodie. He was driving a white pickup with a gray tool rack in the bed. It was possibly a Toyota Tundra or Ford F-150.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Jacob Medina at 714-765-1419. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.

