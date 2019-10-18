Anaheim police find body wrapped in tarp in car abandoned near Gypsum Canyon

The vehicle was found under an overpass of the 91 Freeway Thursday around 10:45 a.m.
Investigators found an object in the trunk that was tightly wrapped with duct tape inside a blue tarp. But they waited until the vehicle was processed and towed to the Orange County coroner's office to confirm later Thursday evening that there was a body inside the wrapping.
Anaheim detectives and forensics personnel processed a large area surrounding the car as a crime scene.
UPDATE: Detectives have confirmed a deceased human body was wrapped in a tarp in the trunk of the car. A #homicide investigation is now underway. Anyone who saw the vehicle on Santa Ana Canyon Rd, or has info should call @occrimestoppers— Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) October 18, 2019
Police asked anyone with information to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.