Anaheim police find body wrapped in tarp in car abandoned near Gypsum Canyon

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Police found a body tightly wrapped in a tarp and duct tape in the trunk of a car found near Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills Thursday, police said.

The vehicle was found under an overpass of the 91 Freeway Thursday around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators found an object in the trunk that was tightly wrapped with duct tape inside a blue tarp. But they waited until the vehicle was processed and towed to the Orange County coroner's office to confirm later Thursday evening that there was a body inside the wrapping.

Anaheim detectives and forensics personnel processed a large area surrounding the car as a crime scene.



Police asked anyone with information to contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.
