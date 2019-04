.@IrvinePolice says officers were serving a search warrant on a vehicle burglary suspect. Anaheim SWAT was called in when barricade situation started. @ABC7 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) April 4, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police shot a man during a barricade situation Thursday morning after serving a search warrant for vehicle burglary, authorities said.The suspect's condition was unknown, according to the Anaheim Police Department.The incident began about 9 a.m. in the 500 block of North Harcourt Street, where a SWAT team was summoned after the standoff began.No officers were injured.