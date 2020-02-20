Suspects sought after woman dragged 150 feet in Anaheim parking lot during attempted robbery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Anaheim police are searching for two robbery suspects who they say dragged a woman from their car in a Walmart parking lot during an attempt to steal the victim's purse.On the morning of Feb. 13, the victim was placing her purchases inside of her car in the parking lot on the 400 block of North Euclid Street when a four-door Nissan with temporary license plates drove up alongside her, according to the Anaheim Police Department.The passenger in the Nissan reached out from an open window and grabbed the victim's purse which was hanging from her shoulder - but she held on to her purse as the driver accelerated forward."The victim was dragged approximately 150 feet, before the suspect finally let go, causing the victim to fall to the ground," police said in a press release.Surveillance video shows two women who are believed to be the suspects inside the store before the incident occurred, as well the vehicle driving in the parking lot. The victim was left with "numerous abrasions all over her body."Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Anaheim police at (714) 765-1900.