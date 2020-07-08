Andres Guardado: Independent autopsy reveals 18-year-old was shot 5 times in back by sheriff's deputies

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Andres Guardado.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The results of an independent autopsy on Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Gardena, were revealed on Wednesday.

The autopsy confirms that he was shot five times in the back and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Last month, lawyers for Guardado's family said that the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has put a "security hold" on the autopsy results from the county medical examiner. The family then requested the independent autopsy, which was completed on June 26.

"The Guardado family, and their attorneys, believe that the preliminary findings from the second autopsy prove that Andres' death was, without a doubt, the result of unjustified police violence against an innocent young man," according to a press release from the family's attorneys.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Guardado.

In a tweet, Villanueva says he's committed to strengthening community faith in the investigative process.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I reached out to @AGBecerra for monitoring of the Guardado investigation," the sheriff tweeted.



Gardena shooting: Local leaders call for independent investigation as authorities examine security cameras at scene of 18-year-old's death
EMBED More News Videos

Local leaders are calling for a state investigation into the death of Andres Guardado, who was killed by deputies, as authorities say they are examining security cameras that might have recorded the shooting.



Last month, sheriff's deputies and protesters clashed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of Guardado.

The sheriff's department made seven arrests, including six for unlawful assembly. They used flash-bangs, pepper balls and smoke grenades, saying objects were thrown at deputies.

RELATED: Pepper balls deployed at march over Gardena deputy-involved fatal shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Pepper balls and other nonlethal tactics were deployed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies last week.



Deputies shot and killed Guardado after they say he pulled out a gun and ran from deputies on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

His family said he was working as a security guard in the area, but authorities say he was too young to be state licensed and did not have a uniform or badge.

Some local political leaders are asking for a state investigation into the shooting.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gardenalos angeles countyfatal shootingdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD sees apparent spike in shootings, homicides
When will CA enter Phase 4? Experts weigh in
Woman arrested in brutal killing of kitten in South Gate
OC wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall
ICE order leaves USC international students in limbo
Downtown Disney to reopen Thursday with health measures in place
Show More
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
COVID: LA County to impose fines on non-compliant businesses
Santa Ana Unified board approves school reopening plan
Tick season could be worse this year, experts say
Tech CEO's racist rant at restaurant caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News