Andres Guardado: Independent autopsy reveals 18-year-old was shot 5 times in back by sheriff's deputies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The results of an independent autopsy on Andres Guardado, an 18-year-old who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies in Gardena, were revealed on Wednesday.The autopsy confirms that he was shot five times in the back and that he did not have drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.Last month, lawyers for Guardado's family said that the L.A. County Sheriff's Department has put a "security hold" on the autopsy results from the county medical examiner . The family then requested the independent autopsy, which was completed on June 26."The Guardado family, and their attorneys, believe that the preliminary findings from the second autopsy prove that Andres' death was, without a doubt, the result of unjustified police violence against an innocent young man," according to a press release from the family's attorneys.Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said he has reached out to the state attorney general amid calls for an independent investigation into the death of Guardado.In a tweet, Villanueva says he's committed to strengthening community faith in the investigative process."Out of an abundance of caution, I reached out to @AGBecerra for monitoring of the Guardado investigation," the sheriff tweeted.Last month, sheriff's deputies and protesters clashed during a demonstration in Compton over the death of Guardado.The sheriff's department made seven arrests, including six for unlawful assembly. They used flash-bangs, pepper balls and smoke grenades, saying objects were thrown at deputies.Deputies shot and killed Guardado after they say he pulled out a gun and ran from deputies on patrol in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.His family said he was working as a security guard in the area, but authorities say he was too young to be state licensed and did not have a uniform or badge.Some local political leaders are asking for a state investigation into the shooting.