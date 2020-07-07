Andy Samberg calls new movie 'Palm Springs' existential sci-fi rom-com with hard laughs

GLENDALE -- Andy Samberg leads the cast of the new R-rated comedy, "Palm Springs"; and he is one of the producers. The movie takes place at a wedding in the desert, where something surreal happens, making every day the wedding day."Palm Springs" is not an easy movie to describe."I would say that it's an existential-an unexpected existential comedy that packs a lot of love and also absurdities and magical-and magic into a delightful... I can't do it!" laughed co-star Cristin Milioti."I liked your start: an existential sci-fi rom com with hard laughs," added Samberg.There wasn't a big budget for "Palm Springs" but what Samberg did have was actors anxious to make a good movie.'It was a hard shoot but everyone was really enthusiastic and we all believed in what we were making and it made it workable," said Samberg."And he is so delightful and, like, such a pleasure as a scene partner, I really could not have asked for anyone better," said Milioti."Palm Springs" will stream on Hulu starting July 10th.