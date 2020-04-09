Coronavirus: Volunteers team up to deliver tacos to LA health care workers every Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of Angelenos has joined forces to help feed local health care workers every Tuesday. And of course, being on a Tuesday, that means tacos.
Jazmine Marie and Luca Marino teamed up with Jalisco Mobile Taco Grill. The volunteers make ready to eat taco meals and deliver them to local hospitals and health care centers.
Happy recipients on Tuesday were at Keck Medicine of USC and East L.A. Doctors and Children's Hospital.
The goal is to make and deliver 1,000 tacos every Tuesday.
It's called the "Taco Tuesday COVID-19 L.A. Initiative." They plan to continue their mission until the crisis is over.
If you'd like to support their project, visit their GoFundMe page here.
