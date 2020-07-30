Evacuations ordered as firefighters battle 240-acre Dam Fire in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

Morris Dam Fire Status, 1425 hrs: Growing to 120 acres, west of Hwy 39. 0% containment. No structures threatened. ANF & @LACOFD working in heavy brush. Mult air & ground units assigned. Hwy 39 now closed. #DamFire #Angelesnationalforest pic.twitter.com/j2Xtp9tQEq — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 30, 2020

**UPDATE** #LACOFD has sent a first alarm response to assist @Angeles_NF with the #DamFire. This includes approx. 100 FFs along with 3 water dropping capable @LACoFireAirOps helicopters. For updated incident information please follow @Angeles_NF https://t.co/eT4oZC5fbu — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 30, 2020

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Some evacuations are being ordered north of Morris Dam as firefighters battle a brush fire that has grown to 240 acres in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa.The Dam Fire erupted some time before 2 p.m. Thursday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, officials said. The flames are burning uphill in a remote area with heavy brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.About 100 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters were assisting in the fight.Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents north of Morris Dam to Crystal Lake. The evacuation route is out East Fork to Glendora Mountain Road.Additionally, residents who live along Highway 39 have been advised to be prepared to leave. The exit route is east on East Fork and south on Glendora Mountain Road.Authorities were also evacuating campers in the West Fork area of Angeles National Forest as a precaution.No injuries have been reported.Around 2:30 p.m., the brush fire near the Morris Dam prompted authorities to close Highway 39 north of Glendora. Drivers were advised to keep roadways clear and pull over for emergency vehicles.