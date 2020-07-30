Firefighters battling 120-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest near Azusa

Morris Dam Fire Status, 1425 hrs: Growing to 120 acres, west of Hwy 39. 0% containment. No structures threatened. ANF & @LACOFD working in heavy brush. Mult air & ground units assigned. Hwy 39 now closed. #DamFire #Angelesnationalforest pic.twitter.com/j2Xtp9tQEq — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) July 30, 2020

**UPDATE** #LACOFD has sent a first alarm response to assist @Angeles_NF with the #DamFire. This includes approx. 100 FFs along with 3 water dropping capable @LACoFireAirOps helicopters. For updated incident information please follow @Angeles_NF https://t.co/eT4oZC5fbu — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 30, 2020

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire that has burned 120 acres in the Angeles National Forest and is 0% contained, officials said.The fire, dubbed the Dam Fire, erupted some time before 2 p.m. Thursday along San Gabriel Canyon Road, officials said. The flames are burning uphill in a remote area with heavy brush, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.About 100 firefighters and two water-dropping helicopters were assisting in the fight.No injuries have been reported and no structures are believed to be threatened.