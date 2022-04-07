Angels Opening Day: Shohei Ohtani to start for Halos against Astros amid scorching temps in Anaheim

The Angels are set to take on the Astros in Anaheim on Thursday night, with pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the Halos amid Opening Day temperatures that are expected to reach the upper 90s.
Framber Valdez is expected to start for Houston.
The first pitch is scheduled for 6:38 p.m., by which time conditions at Angels Stadium are forecast to drop to about 90 degrees with low humidity.
Ohtani, the reigning AL Most Valuable Player, is coming off one of the most unique and productive seasons in the sport's history.
"I spoke to him, and he's very excited about it," Angels manager Joe Maddon told reporters on March 25. "Typically, he handles things with very limited emotion. Of course, he's happy about it. He's earned the right to do that. We're ready to rock and roll. It's exciting for everybody. It's the right thing to do, and I'm looking forward to a good result."
Ohtani was 9-2 on the mound last season with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 156 over 130 1/3 innings. He also hit 46 homers, 26 doubles, an AL-best eight triples and stole 26 bases.
Ohtani is also expected to be the beneficiary of an MLB rule change. With the DH adopted in both leagues, pitchers who start games in the batting order can remain in the game as a DH after leaving the mound. A DH can also enter the game to pitch.
The Angeles went 77-85 overall and 39-42 at home last season. The Angels slugged .407 with a .310 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.
Houston had a 95-67 record overall and a 44-37 record in road games last season. The Astros pitching staff had a collective 3.78 ERA last season while averaging 9.1 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.