Angry cyclist caught on camera head-butting pedestrian in London road-rage incident

LONDON (KABC) -- A seemingly angry bicyclist was caught on video head-butting a pedestrian in a road-rage incident in London.

It all began when the bicyclist narrowly missed hitting the 57-year-old business man, who was walking across the street.

Then in a moment of rage, the cyclist got off his bike, stormed toward the man, and the two appear to exchange a few words. That's when the cyclist head-butted the man.

The man fell to the ground following the attack. He required stitches above his eye and suffered ligament damage to his arm in the fall

The cyclist then rode off. Police are still looking for the suspect who they say was at fault for running a red light.
