A woman went on a rampage in the Bronx -- all over a beef patty.

CLAREMONT, The Bronx --
Talk about being hangry.

Police released video showing the woman smash the restaurant's windows with a bat.

It happened last month at the "Back Home Restaurant" in Claremont.

Police said she was angry because the restaurant was out of beef patties.

Luckily, nobody was injured, but police are still searching for the suspect.

Were the beef patties worth the ... beef? According to one Yelp review, they are "Without a doubt the best beef patties (they) have ever eaten."

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
